Chadzamira visits Gutu, Bikita, Zaka on Covid 19

TAWANDA HOMBA

Masvingo – The Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira today toured major hospitals in three districts to assess the state of their preparedness for the Covid 19.

He was shocked to hear that Gutu Rural Hospital has no ambulance and renovations on the Covid 19 isolation centre are not yet done. Human movement was also too high at the Growth Point.

Chadzamira said the vendors market which was closed at Gutu must be reopened because people need to get food.

From Gutu, he went to Silveira Mission Hospital where he found out that the isolation centre can only accommodate three people. This is too small for the whole district.

There were few issues raised at Ndanga Hospital in Zaka as the beds are adequate.

Chadzamira was accompanied by Brigadier Tshuma of 4 Infantry Brigade, Officer Commanding Masvingo Taonei Nyazema, Senior Assistant Commissioner Social Ndanga of Mutimurefu Prison and Muronzerei of the President’s Office.

Stan Kondongwe who is on one of the Covid task committees was also present during the tour.




