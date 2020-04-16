Buddying artist releases Covid-19 song

Domuluhle Ndlovu.

MIRROR REPORTER

GWANDA –Young budding gospel artist, Dumoluhle Ndlovu (24) has released a single titled Uthixo Unathi/Mwari Vanesu, God is with us which is urging Christians to remain resolute in prayer while teaching communities about Covid-19.

The song was produced by Neshvielle, released on Sunday and is receiving airplay and support from the Gwanda community.

The track has lyrics such as ‘Phakathi kwe Covid-19, abantu begula besifa umhlaba wonke, sisize Jehovah sikhangele kuwe (Even if people lose hope, we will look and give praise unto you Lord)’ which are encouraging Christians to remain steadfast and resolute in prayer.

“I recorded this song to encourage my brothers and sisters in Christ to remain steadfast and resolute in prayer. We should not lose hope but look unto the Lord for answers for He is the Alpha and Omega,” said Ndlovu who is also a Minister in the Methodist Church of Zimbabwe (MCZ).

The song is recorded in the main languages spoken in Zimbabwe, Ndebele, Shona and English and it can be streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

“Music spreads messages faster than most mediums and it connects to people. I hope this track will encourage Christians to remain steadfast in prayer and also impart knowledge on how to prevent the virus from spreading.

“I also hope to release a video for the song soon. I am particularly impressed with the reception that the song is getting. I have been called by several pastors, friends and church members waving me on,” said Ndlovu.

Ndlovu began music at a young age and has an album titled Makwenziwe Imdumiso released in December 2018.



