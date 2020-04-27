Bishop Mutendi hampers distributed to 7 districts

Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi.

MIRROR REPORTER

MASVINGO – Chief executive officers from Masvingo’s seven district councils turned up at Resident Minister Ezra Chadzamira’s offices where they received 1 890 food hampers for onward distribution to the most vulnerable in their areas.

The hampers were donated by Zion Christian Church leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi.

Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Fungai Mbetsa said 1 890 hampers were distributed to all seven rural district councils which will in turn identify the less privileged with the assistance of the Social Welfare Department.

Albinos, the physically challenged, Parents with Children with Disability (PCD), all children’s homes, three old people’s homes and Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital directly received the hampers at today’s function.

“The numbers we gave varied depending on the number of inmates and for our local authorities we gave them according to the number of wards. We distributed a total of 1 890 hampers. Ngomahuru received 200 hampers,” said Mbetsa.