    Tuesday, 21 April 2020
    Bishop Mutendi donates hampers to Covid-19


    Anne Mutendi handing over food hampers to  minister Ezra Chadzamira.
    Tawanda Homba 
    Masvingo – Zion Christian Church led by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi has donated 2 000 food hampers to vulnerable groups in Masvingo Province to avert starvation caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.
    Each hamper had a 5kg bag of mealie meal, 2kg rice, 500g salt, 2kg sugar, 1 bar soap, 750mls cooking and 600 grammes matemba.
    The donation which was received by Minister of State for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira at his offices today, was made through the church`s Rugare Community Relief Service (RUCORS) organisation.
    Speaking during the handover Tafara Mbaya who is RUCORS director said the donation is part of the church`s efforts in assisting vulnerable groups during the fight against Covid-19.
    Chadzamira applauded ZCC for the donation which he said will go a long way in assisting the people of Masvingo.
    at 21.4.20
