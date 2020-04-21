Bishop Mutendi donates hampers to Covid-19

Anne Mutendi handing over food hampers to minister Ezra Chadzamira.

Tawanda Homba

Masvingo – Zion Christian Church led by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi has donated 2 000 food hampers to vulnerable groups in Masvingo Province to avert starvation caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Each hamper had a 5kg bag of mealie meal, 2kg rice, 500g salt, 2kg sugar, 1 bar soap, 750mls cooking and 600 grammes matemba.

The donation which was received by Minister of State for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira at his offices today, was made through the church`s Rugare Community Relief Service (RUCORS) organisation.

Speaking during the handover Tafara Mbaya who is RUCORS director said the donation is part of the church`s efforts in assisting vulnerable groups during the fight against Covid-19.

Chadzamira applauded ZCC for the donation which he said will go a long way in assisting the people of Masvingo.