Bikita’s Alderman Mudyiwa is no more

The late Alderman Muza Mudyiwa.

VIMBAI TSAURAI

BIKITA -One of the longest-serving councillors for Bikita Rural District Council, Alderman Muza Mudyiwa has died.

He was 64.

Bikita RDC chief executive officer, Peter Chibhi confirmed the sad news to The Mirror and said Alderman Mudyiwa succumbed to stroke at his homestead in Gangare area yesterday which he suffered in early this month.

“The community has lost a dedicated councillor, community builder, educationist and a God fearing church leader,” said Chibhi.

He was laid to rest at his homestead in Mudyiwa Village today.

He was a member of the Johanne Apostolic Sect where he served as a leader from 1978 until the time of his death.

Alderman Mudyiwa was born in Mudyiwa Village, Gangare area under Chief Mkangamwi in Bikita and completed his secondary education in 1971.

In 1972 he joined Construction Association as a bricklayer until 1975 when became primary school teacher and taught at several schools until 1988 when he joined politics.

In 1992 he was elected councillor for ward 21 until 2018 but as an Alderman he was still part of the council until the time of his death.

He served in various committees notably, Human Resources Development, Roads and Audit committees.