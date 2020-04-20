69 graduate at Chipinge College of Horticulture





PATIENCE MAGORA

TONGOGARA - 69 students under the Youth Empowerment Program at Chipinge College of Horticulture have graduated with certificates in various areas after completing nine months programs.

The graduation which was graced by the president of the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe, Ephraim Ngadziore.

The certificates were handed over to students in areas like cosmetology, welding among others.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the president of the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe, Ephraim Ngadziore urged the graduates to employ skills they acquired at the college and become their own employers.

The guest of honor Abednego Nyoni, said there is need to have production and services within the communities.

"We have a lot of hope because you have not only obtained certificates but the school has equipped you with relevant knowledge to the market," said Nyoni.

He added that it is also not the certificate but what is earned and what one does with the education that matters.

The vocational training centre which is under United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe enrols the youths and some elders who might not have obtained five O level passes.

The main aim of the college is to assist the youths to acquire skills that will help them in the future through opening up their own businesses and fend for themselves.

"This is quite relevant considering the Zimbabwean situation, as some will eventually open up their own businesses become entrepreneurs," said Ngadziore.

#MasvingoMirror#