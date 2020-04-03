34 arrested over Coronavirus in Masvingo

Chief Inspector Charity Mazula.

SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

MASVINGO - Thirty four people have been arrested since Monday for violating Coronavirus mitigating statutory instruments introduced by Government, Masvingo Police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula has said.

Mazula said of the 34, one was arrested for selling beer openly after Government ordered bars and taverns to cease operations.

She said that some were arrested for public gatherings, illegally selling wares, defying curfew times and public disorder.

“We have arrested 34 people since Monday for not complying with Government covid-19 statutory instruments, one was arrested for opening his Beerhall and selling beer, some were drinking in groups, vending and public disturbances,” said Mazula.

Mazula also added that shabeens and taverns that are still selling beer will be raided, owners arrested for defying President Emmerson Mnangawa’s ban of selling beer.

Meanwhile Police has intensified roadblocks and patrols across town with at least four officers at every corner in town; traffic has also been reduced with most motorists being refused access into town.

#MasvingoMirror#