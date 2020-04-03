3 suspected Kwekwe robbers nabbed

Elizabeth Mashiri





Kwekwe – Police have arrested three men suspected of carrying out robberies in the Midlands towns of Gweru, Kwekwe and Kadoma. The Mirror is reliably informed that trio was found with a Pietro Berreta pistol with 48 rounds and it is suspected that firearm was smuggled from South Africa.





The three who are all from Mbizo in Kwekwe are Keen Cian Makainganwa (34); Tawanda Rodney Chiku (29) and Obvious Magodhi (24) and they were arrested yesterday.



