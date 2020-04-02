2 Masvingo cops in 7t gold ore robbery

file pic.

Morris Bishi

Masvingo – Two cops attached to ZRP Zimuto Support Unit were remanded in custody last Thursday after they appeared facing charges of robbing some illegal gold miners of 7tonnes of gold ore.

In total, they faced five charges; two of armed robbery, two of pointing a firearm and one of extortion.

The robbery happened at Beep One Mountain near Wimpy Shopping Centre in Masvingo.

After the robbery Pius Nyarumbwa (31) and Austin Mharakurwa allegedly had the ore milled at Gold Source Mine and produced 2,2grams of gold which earned them US$52.

The case was heard by Magistrate Patience Madondo and Nixon Chamisa prosecuted.

The cops also threatened to shoot colleagues after they were apprehended before disappearing into the darkness.

It is the State case that on April 4, 2020 the two received information that small scale miners were panning for gold at Beep One Mountain in Wimpy area. Armed with a G3 and an AK 47 rifle and dressed in Police uniform they proceeded to the mountain.

Miners Garless Chirindo and Kudakwashe Huchu together with their colleagues fled from the mining site leaving the two cops alone. On the second day and at around 10am the two hired a Leyland truck and went to the mountain and loaded gold ore belonging to the miners into the truck.

During the process the miners heard that their ore was being loaded away and they rushed back. The cops instructed the miners to lie down, assaulted them with booted feet, pointing firearms and ordered them to load the ore into the vehicle. After loading the ore the two instructed the driver to offload the ore at Gold Source mine where it was milled and they realised 2,2grams worth US$52.

On April 7, 2020 the two hired a Honda Fit vehicle and proceeded to Manyama Business Centre and went to a mining claim where they met Alphias Harry. They demanded for mining registration papers from Harry but he failed to produce any. Harry phoned mine owner Tapiwa Gwinhi who asked to meet the two at the business centre. They demanded money for failure to produce the registration and Gwinhi advised them to wait for him at the business centre as he was making arrangements to raise the money.

Gwinhi called Detective Inspector Innocent Gonye who is the Officer In-Charge CID Masvingo Minerals Section. Gonye reacted swiftly and teamed up with other officers from Masvingo Rural Police Station, went to Manyama Business Centre and arrested the two.

The two demanded to talk to Gonye and Harry while at a distance from other police officers and Gonye complied. While at the secluded place the two cocked their guns and pointed them at Gonye and Gwinhi threatening to shoot them before running away into darkness. One of the accused persons dropped his two cell-phones.

Gonye called a roll call at ZRP Support Unit Zimuto Camp and it was noted that the two were not there. The two were later arrested at Buchwa.