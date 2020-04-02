2 Chiredzi youths arrested for selling unlicensed bullet laden pistol





IVAYINERUDO MAGARAZANO

CHIREDZI -Prestige Mundingi (23) and Mark Maluleke (20) of house number 6949 Makondo Extension in Chiredzi who were charged for allegedly trying to sell an unlicensed CZ pistol loaded with live bullets to a neighbhour have been remanded in custody to a later date to allow the Police to carry out further investigations.

Maluleke and Mundingi were charged for contravening Section 4 (b) of the Firearm Act Chapter 10:09 ‘Possession of a firearm without a license’.

The duo appeared before Chiredzi Magistrate Geraldine Mutsoto on April 18 for allegedly trying to sell a CZ pistol serial number 22332 with a magazine loaded with eight live rounds of bullets to Lovemore Tedzi from the same vicinity.

It is the State case that on April 17, 2020 at around 2pm, Mundingi and Maluleke were arrested after they were found in possession of an unlicensed CZ pistol. The offense came to light when the accused tried to sell the firearm to Tedzi who later alerted the Police leading to their arrest.

The accused failed to disclose the source of the firearm.

In court, the Police pleaded with the Magistrate to be given more time to carry out more investigations and the matter would be tried on a date to be advised.















