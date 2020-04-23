150 Mucheke residents get food hampers

SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

MASVINGO – Access Forex, a bureau de change registered with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has today donated 150 hampers to the disadvantaged residents of Masvingo including the elderly and people living with disabilities.

The donations which were done in partnership with Caritas were carried out under the company’s #FeedAMillionChallenge, a programme meant to keep people at home under the current Covid-19 lockdown. The beneficiaries also receive literature on Covid-19.

Present at the donations done at Don Bosco Roman Catholic Church in Mucheke this morning were Access Forex chairman Isau Bwerinofa, Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke, Caritas national co-ordinator Marius Zibgwi and Government officials.

Each hamper consisted of a 10kg bag of mealie meal, 2l cooking oil, salt, sanitary pads, flour, chunks, macaroni, spaghetti, washing soap, dish washer and sugar.

Zibgwi told The Mirror that Access Forex approached Caritas, a social welfare arm of the Roman Catholic Church because it is ideal for such kind of work as it has structures throughout the country’s 10 provinces.

Caritas is a registered private voluntary organisation which in carrying out its work is guided by the Christian values embodying the love of God.

“We are ideal in this kind of work. We are neutral, we are fair and we are guided by the Christian values. If you had come to Don Bosco you would have realised that the hampers were given to the elderly, the blind and other disabled people. We spread the love of God and therefore we are well placed to do such distributions.

“There are no leakages in what we distribute, the food or goods go straight to the beneficiaries,” said Zibgwi.

Access Forex which operates in the UK, South Africa and has branches in Harare and Bulawayo is making donations in major towns where it is targeting the oldest suburbs where the most disadvantaged residents are found.

Some 250 hampers were donated in Harare (125 Mbare, 125 Epworth), 100 Vic Falls and 125 Bulawayo. Tomorrow the crew is making donations in Mutare.

“The #FeedAMillionChallenge is a response to Covid-19. Most families are struggling to get food items and we decided to assist.

“We hope to reach over 5 000 households nationwide. We urge the corporate world and the diaspora to also chip in and assist the less privileged during the pandemic,” said Bwerinofa.

