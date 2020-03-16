Zvishavane Town secretary boycotts important meeting

SYDNEY NCUBEZVISHAVANE-MBERENGWA BUREAUZVISHAVANE – An important indaba aimed at coming up with a Zvishavane transport system policy had to be cancelled on Monday after some delegates came all the way from Gweru and Harare because Zvishavane Town secretary Tinoda Mukutu did not turn up.Mukutu instead sent council Chief Security officer Francis Machaka, who only arrived for the meeting late and could not answer questions from stakeholders.Incensed delegates agreed to cancel the meeting and engage Midlands Minister of State Larry Mavhima so that he could force Mukutu to come for the rescheduled meeting. Zvishavane Assistant District Development Coordinator Lucas Chinhara was tasked to engage Mavhima.A spokesperson for Zvishavane Chamber of SMEs, BigBoy Murenga the convenors of the meeting said Zvishavane transport indaba is now a state of emergency pending invitation of other key stakeholders.The meeting was called because of the chaotic transport system in Zvishavane urban.Some of the delegates who turned up for the meeting include the communications manager for Zimbabwe Traffic Safety Council, Tatenda Chinoda, VID Midlands provincial Chief Eustina Nyathi, representatives of Shabanie Mine,Runde RDC, Zvishavane Traffic Police and transporters in the small mining town.The chairlady at the meeting was Sylivia Choruwa.The conference had to be abandoned because the roads that had to be discussed belong to Zvishavane Town Council and yet the policy makers at the local authority were not at the meeting.#MasvingoMirror#