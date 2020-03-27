Zvishavane Town Council makes u-turn on water disconnections as Covid 19 threatens

SYDNEY NCUBEZVISHAVANEZVISHAVANE – Zvishavane Town Council has made a u-turn on its plans to disconnect water supply to residents owing it amid fears that the city’s health will be compromised in the face of the Corona virus.Council chair Khulekani Ndlovu confirmed the suspension of the water disconnections which he said will only be revived after the Corona pandemic is “behind us”.“Council had issued notices by the time that Covid 19 threat became real. We are no longer going to disconnect water but we ask residents to come and make payment plans.We will revive these disconnections after 60 days by which time it is expected that the problem will be over", said Ndlovu.#MasvingoMirror#