Zivhu to build lab at Copota -Donates 400 pads





VIMBAI TSAURAYI

MASVINGO RURAL – Philanthropist and Chivi South legislator, Killer Zivhu who is on a whirlwind tour of marginalised institutions in the country donating sanitary wear for women has promised to assist in the construction of a state of the art science laboratory at Copota School in Zimuto, Masvingo rural

Copota is also known as Magrath Hugo School for the Blind.

Zivhu made the promise to provide cement and bricks to construct the laboratory when he visited the 93 year old institution recently where the headmaster for the secondary school, Tapiwa Madamombe made the appeal.

“Among other pressing issues at this institution is the need for a science laboratory so that our students would improve their way of learning by using new technology,” said Madamombe.

“I am going to mobilise resources for the provision of bricks and cement to ensure that the school gets a state of the art laboratory by the end of March. In addition, I will also provide brail paper for the visually handicapped and sunscreen lotion for those living with albinism,” said Zivhu.

Copota has 154 pupils at primary level and 146 at secondary level.

Meanwhile, Zivhu donated over 400 packets of pads to 160 female pupils at Copota School which are set to last more than four months.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Zivhu said that people living with disabilities did not choose to be like that hence it is the duty of everyone to come together and assist them in any way possible.

SDC Chairperson, Ernest Dube said the assistance rendered by Zivhu will go a long way in assisting the institution. He said Copota is still looking to well-wishers for assistance since they are facing a lot of challenges in paying electricity bills, buying uniforms for school kids, food and bedding.