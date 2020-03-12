ZIMNAT awards outstanding agents

TINASHE TIRIVAVI
HARARE- ne of the oldest insurer in the country, ZIMNAT Insurance Company held its second awards ceremony, recognizing the top 2019 performers in at a local hotel in Harare last week.
Awards were presented to top performing agents for each of the group’s three biggest business units, which are Zimnat General Insurance, Zimnat Life and Zimnat Financial Services. The Zimnat Annual agents awards for the three business units were first held last year, previously each of the three units held their own smaller event.
Speaking at the awards ceremony, Zimnat group Chief executive officer Mustafa Sachak congratulated all the winners and pointed out the high respect he has for the work they do as sales agents.
“I always look forward to this special event where we honor and recognize the achievements of the various sales teams from the different Zimnat business units, sales is the lifeblood of a company , without sales there is no business, I have very high regard and respect for what you guys do as sales agents, despite all the odds that are stacked against you, you persevere,” said Sachak.
Winners list
Zimnat Financial Services
Top performing credit officer (consumer category)- Godfrey Huseni
Top performing credit officer (SME category)- Bright Chakabvapasi
Sales support of the year- Sanele Ndhlovu
Zimnat General Insurance
Best tired agent- Gardiner Maponga
Most improved tied agent- Lynn Makosa
Most consistent- Howard Ziko
Most promising- grace Mutize, Emily Musariri, Sabastin Kamudiro.
Zimnat Life
Top manager - F Nyakatswau Harare
Top field manager- Charles Mupfunya, Harare
Top agent- Fanwell Tsvuura.
