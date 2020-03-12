ZIMNAT awards outstanding agents

TINASHE TIRIVAVIHARARE- ne of the oldest insurer in the country, ZIMNAT Insurance Company held its second awards ceremony, recognizing the top 2019 performers in at a local hotel in Harare last week.Awards were presented to top performing agents for each of the group’s three biggest business units, which are Zimnat General Insurance, Zimnat Life and Zimnat Financial Services. The Zimnat Annual agents awards for the three business units were first held last year, previously each of the three units held their own smaller event.Speaking at the awards ceremony, Zimnat group Chief executive officer Mustafa Sachak congratulated all the winners and pointed out the high respect he has for the work they do as sales agents.“I always look forward to this special event where we honor and recognize the achievements of the various sales teams from the different Zimnat business units, sales is the lifeblood of a company , without sales there is no business, I have very high regard and respect for what you guys do as sales agents, despite all the odds that are stacked against you, you persevere,” said Sachak.Winners listZimnat Financial ServicesTop performing credit officer (consumer category)- Godfrey HuseniTop performing credit officer (SME category)- Bright ChakabvapasiSales support of the year- Sanele NdhlovuZimnat General InsuranceBest tired agent- Gardiner MapongaMost improved tied agent- Lynn MakosaMost consistent- Howard ZikoMost promising- grace Mutize, Emily Musariri, Sabastin Kamudiro.Zimnat LifeTop manager - F Nyakatswau HarareTop field manager- Charles Mupfunya, HarareTop agent- Fanwell Tsvuura.#MasvingoMirror#