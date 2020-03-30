Zero Corona cases in Masvingo

Rujeko Covid 19 Isolation Centre.



Mirror Reporter

Masvingo - The Covid Isolation Centre in Masvingo is yet to receive its first case, a situation that demands locals to remain vigilant against the deadly and highly infectious Covid 19.

The Mirror heard during a tour of the city that the Rujeko Covid 19 Isolation Centre has never received a patient or a suspect since it was declared a centre two weeks ago.

Although senior officials at the clinic declined to comment, The Mirror gathered that the only two suspected Covid cases from the city did not even pass through the Covid Centre but were visited at home by rapid response teams that took samples which were then sent to Harare for testing.

Both cases were Covid 19 negative.