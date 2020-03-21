Village Head Chakona dies





SHANNISE DZOBO

ZAKA – Bare Village Head under Chief Ndanga in Zaka, Josias Chakona has died, his son Pindai Chakona confirmed to The Mirror the sad news.

He was 98.

“Our father who was the village head died in Harare at Westend Clinic after being diagnosed with diabetes some time ago and will be buried at his homestead on a date to announced,” said Pindai

Chakona died on February 22, 2020 and was buried at his homestead in Bare Village on February 24 where hundreds of people paid their last respects including former Industry Minister, Mike Bimha, REA Chairperson, Willard Chiwewe and several Zanu PF Central Committee members.

Chakona went to Chipezeze Primary School up to standard five, after that he briefly worked in Harare before joining Luis Construction in 1955 as a construction assistant where he gained several skills like steel force setting and bricklaying among others.

Chakona was also participated in the construction of the giant Kariba Dam, Hwange Power Station and bridges along Roy – Chiredzi Highway until 1987 when he retired.

He is survived by six sons, three daughters and 36 grandchildren.



