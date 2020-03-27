UNICEF donates textbooks to Mwenezi schools

NDANGARIRODZASHETASARIRAVONAMWENEZI – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has donated textbooks to schools in Mwenezi, one of the country’s most remote and marginalised districts.The donation was made on March 3, 2020 by Dr Mavhunga who presented the consignment to Mwenezi Acting District Schools Inspector Philip Gumbo.Four truckloads of books arrived coincidentally on the same day that Zimsec was conducting an outreach in the same district in which the exam board was consulting stakeholders on the proposed Continuous Assessment for New Curriculum Framework.Speaking at the handover Dr Mavhunga who is UNICEF’s focal person said his organisation discovered that there was need for more materials in schools to support the new curriculum.He said that the books were in six learning areas including visual and performing Arts.Gumbo thanked UNICEF and Government for directing the books to Mwenezi. He urged the beneficiaries to carefully look after the books as they were a treasurer for generations of students.UNICEF is making the donations throughout the country.#MasvingoMirror#