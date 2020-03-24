Roman Catholic Church (Zim) cancels all church services





Morris Bishi

Masvingo – The Roman Catholic Church has cancelled all church services across the country due to coronavirus until further notice.

According to a statement released by Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops` Conference (ZCBC) today (Tuesday) the suspension is for church services, masses, parish meetings and religious education classes.

“In response to the coronavirus pandemic, so many aspects of our lives must change in order to keep each other safe and save lives. This includes the ways in which we publicly express our faith, as explained in our earlier statement of March 17 2020. We have therefore, further resolved as a Conference to close all Catholic Churches for public liturgical services and church related gatherings with immediate effect on this 24 day of March 2020, until further notice, to allow for effective self-isolation for all.

“This will mean that all of us will have to stay and pray at home, including sharing the Sacred Scriptures and saying the Rosary individually and as a family. Our obedience in this time of crisis is an act of charity” reads part of ZCBC`s statement signed by all seven bishops in the country.

ZCBC encouraged priests to continue to celebrate mass in their parishes without congregations on a daily basis and to live-stream services so that where possible watching faithfuls can join in prayers.



