Resources critical for success of continuous assessment- Mwenezi teachers

NDANGARIRODZASHE TASARIRAVONAMWENEZI – Teachers in Mwenezi have said that the availability of resources will be a critical factor in the successful implementation of the continuous assessment of the new curriculum framework which has been proposed by ZIMSEC.The teachers and stakeholders who were giving their views on the programme to officials from ZIMSEC during a consultative meeting urged ZIMSEC to implement the continuous assessment of the new curriculum only when adequate resources become available.Starting next year, pupils will be given two sets of marks in their examinations; the usual exam mark and the second set will be a continuous assessment where a mark will be drawn from the class through assignments, practicals and monthly tests.The meeting was held at Neshuro BSPZ offices on Tuesday last week. The teachers also asked for adequate infrastructure for the new programme.It was attended by school heads, teachers, pupil’s parents, NASH and NAPH representatives.Teachers also suggested thorough training for teachers before implementation and some incentives as a way of motivation.Pupils at the meeting expressed concern on the allocation of marks under Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) arguing that their teachers should be the ones to allocate them marks as they take them through the practical subjects.Teachers also suggested that marks for the CALA be moderated starting at school, district and provincial level but students said they need them to be allocated by their teachers who had practically assessed them and know their areas of competence.It was generally agreed that non-formal students would be exempted from the continuous assessment as this process requires fulltime students.The team from ZIMSEC conducting the meeting included Thandiwe Musoko who is the Director of non-formal Education, Stephen Gubi the Education Research Officer, Talent Kupfumira the Zimsec Research manager and Bona Gutu.Musoko said similar meetings in Masvingo would be held in Chivi, Zaka and Mwenezi.Kupfumira said it was possible that the new system will come into effect beginning January next year.#MasvingoMirror#