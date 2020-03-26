Registration limbo for Una Una

TATENDA CHIZUMASVINGO – Masvingo United and Mvuma FC have been dealt a heavy blow after an Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was scheduled for this Saturday (March 28, 2020) to among other issues decide the fate of the two clubs that have not registered with the mother board ZIFA has indefinitely been postponed.ZIFA Eastern Region board member Patient Dube said the other 14 teams are fully paid up leaving Una Una and Mvuma FC in the cold with the deadline being March 30, 2020.A source in ZIFA said that the AGM had tabled an agenda to deliberate on whether the registration period will be extended as the season has been stalled by the deadly coronavirus.ZIFA Eastern region Adminstrator Tedious Machawira said the issue was likely to be tabled for discussion during the AGM but referred all questions ZIFA Eastern Region President Davison Muchena.Muchena refused to talk about football saying that it is not important to discuss about the sport at the present moment as everyone is worried and pressed over coronavirus.“Football is not important at the moment, I am not talking about football when we are fighting coronavirus, we have important matters to deal with,” said Muchena.Masvingo United spokesperson Godfrey Mutimba could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone was not reachable.A source however, said Una Una is financially hamstrung and in need of sponsors and for the registration deadline date to be extended.Division 1 teams paid affiliation fees of $26 500 coupled together with player registration.#MasvingoMirror#