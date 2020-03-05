    • Latest News

    Thursday, 5 March 2020
    Outrage as Senior Gweru engineer sends porno on residents group


    MIRROR REPORTER

    GWERU - A senior engineer in Gweru has been reported to the Police after he allegedly sent pornographic material on residents and ratepayers WhatsApp group.
    Some members of the group however, felt strongly that the report to the Police was an overreaction because the material could have been sent by accident.
    Midlands Police provincial spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko  confirmed the case but did not give further details.
    The text was sent to the GRRA (Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association) group last Friday and the case has been reported to the Police under case number CR04/03/02.
    Simbarashe Leboho, a group member who reported the matter to the Police confirmed the case in an interview with The Mirror.
    "We reported the matter yesterday (Sunday) under case number CR04/03/02," said Leboho.
    Sources said the engineer mistakenly posted a pornographic picture at around 9pm which he deleted a few seconds later but unfortunately it was after some group members had viewed it.
    Members protested and the engineer immediately apologized.
