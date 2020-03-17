No to abuse of women passengers, PAoZ

    • Latest News

    Tuesday, 17 March 2020
    Passengers Association of Zimbabwe congratulates Zimbabwean and all women worldwide for International Women's Day, 2020, celebrated on 8 March whose theme was I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights As Passengers Association of Zimbabwe we continue to fight alongside our sisters and mothers against harassment of women in public transport. Women deserve to travel safely and in dignified circumstances, without being robbed, raped, or being verbally and physically harassed. Kombi crews, touts and other men should not cat whistle or shout obscenities at a woman just because she is wearing a miniskirt.


    All of us, where ever we travel should appreciate that we are travelling with our grandmothers, mothers, sisters and daughters. They deserve to be treated with dignity and respect.





