NEED FOR LICENSES FOR PARENTHOOD

How is that one needs a license to sell hoes, empty bags, pots, spoons and things like that, but does not need a license not only to make whole human beings, but also to raise them – to be a parent? None of the businesses we are compelled to have licenses for are more important than parenthood. How come we do not need licenses for it? Just because one is a man, he has the right to make children; just because one is a woman that is license enough to make children. This is criminal not only to the offender, but more so to the rest of us who watch this happen with amusement.





(I deliberately use the term ‘make children’ and not ‘having children’ because you can have them through adoption).





My heart bleeds when I see children being brought into worlds of hopelessness and desperation:





· with no parental love and decent care;

· subjected to outright abuse;

· no access to decent food and water;

· no decent bedding nor clothing;

· no decent housing nor warmth;

· no schooling nor hope of a better life;

· no decent friends nor loving and caring relatives.





Advocates of the so-called ‘human rights’, wake up please! How is it that it is everybody’s right to make children – including making children without ‘rights’ to decent lives?





We need to confront this problem ‘head on’ and come up with a licensing system for those who want to enter parenthood.





Currently our societal beliefs are so weird that they make men superior to women. We believe that men must provide all the necessities of life. So we see girls with no reliable means of survival having children with the belief that the men will provide – and if the men don’t provide, the courts, in their wisdom or lack of it, forces them to pay money to maintain the children (and, inadvertently, their mothers). This further reinforces the belief that women are weak: they are too weak to know, and to decide, what is good for them; they cannot take responsibility for their decisions to sleep with men; they cannot look after themselves and their children. If this is not insulting to women, I don’t know what is. In fact, this is trash. There are women who fall pregnant deliberately to force the men to marry them. Apart from rape, many children are born after the woman has said …”Yes, I love you; Yes, let’s have unprotected sex”. How does this become the man’s responsibility when the woman had every right, and possibility, to say ‘NO”.





The belief that men will provide is so prevalent up to this day and age that many parents will not give their daughters sound education on the mistaken belief that they will find men to look after them. If this is not criminal, I don’t know what is. The most common question when a girl has a boyfriend is…Is the boyfriend working? Where? The same question is not asked of the girlfriend. Usually the main concern is …Is she faithful?





To make matters worse, the girls do not seem to look and learn. They will make children with the hope of getting married to a provider despite the fact that they will have dozens of friends, even siblings, who have tried that route (of mutangamberi) and failed. Some don’t even learn from their own personal experience – after having one unwanted child, they will go on and make more with the hope that they will find a man who will provide. Usually they end up doing menial job jobs to look after the children from multiple fathers.





By watching and not putting a stop to this, we are accomplices to these heinous crimes. These crimes are worse that taking a gun and shooting the unwanted children dead. They would die less painful deaths than:

· starving to death;

· scavenging for food in refuse bins and dumps and die of food poisoning;

· sleeping in the open and die from the vagaries of the weather;

· suffering from simple sickness and dying because they have no access to medical care;

· suffering from physical abuse because there is no one to protect them;





Then you see creative people thriving on the suffering of these children by forming little orphanage homes for some of the children and then appealing to well-wishers for funds. These will be fighting unwinnable battles as they will be fighting the symptoms.





Men and women who wish to enter parenthood should first be vetted for suitability and be given certificates of fitness (or ‘readiness’ to be polite). Systems for vetting those who want to adopt children are already there – but there are no systems for vetting those who want to make their own children.





I know I am going to get negative comments for seemingly being unsympathetic to girls – but I know that it is these perceived sympathies and protection pretentions that are disempowering to women and girls. Otherwise they have the power, the freedom and the right to say NO when they are not ready to be mothers.



