NEED FOR LICENSES FOR PARENTHOOD

Currently our societal beliefs are so weird that they make men superior to women. We believe that men must provide all the necessities of life. So we see girls with no reliable means of survival having children with the belief that the men will provide – and if the men don’t provide, the courts, in their wisdom or lack of it, forces them to pay money to maintain the children (and, inadvertently, their mothers). This further reinforces the belief that women are weak: they are too weak to know, and to decide, what is good for them; they cannot take responsibility for their decisions to sleep with men; they cannot look after themselves and their children. If this is not insulting to women, I don’t know what is. In fact, this is trash. There are women who fall pregnant deliberately to force the men to marry them. Apart from rape, many children are born after the woman has said …”Yes, I love you; Yes, let’s have unprotected sex”. How does this become the man’s responsibility when the woman had every right, and possibility, to say ‘NO”.