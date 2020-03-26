Meet Chingwaramusee, Gweru new public relations officer

ELIZABETH MASHIRIMIDLANDS BUREAUGWERU - There is a new kid on the block.Most of the local authorities in Zimbabwe have for many years now been operating without specialised information departments. This was a big obstacle in the creation of an understanding between councils and residents.Public relations departments elsewhere in the world are a must in Governments, local authorities and the corporate world as they facilitate smooth interaction with the publics.They put together and give timeous information to the public and the Press. They deal with enquiries from the public and conduct campaigns for their local authority. They co-ordinate councils’ interaction strategies with residents in a bid not only to create a good image but sound relationships.Somehow sometime last year Government seemed to notice the gap and it ordered all councils particularly the city ones to appoint public relations officers.In Zimbabwe public relation practioners are regulated by the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations (ZIPR).Gweru, the City of Progress must pride itself in having found a candidate with all the necessary qualifications for the office. Vimbai Chingwaramusee, a university graduate with several degrees under her belt is the City’s new public relations officer with effect from September 2, 2019“My goal is to improve communication, to make sure that there is interaction between the city council and residents. I will make sure that residents are adequately informed and involved in the local authority’s programmes,” said ChingwaramuseeShe is well-travelled and is exposed to systems in diverse countries. She holds a certificate in communication and news from Zheijang Normal University China which she completed in 2018. She is a holder of a Master of Science degree in Media and Society studies (2014) and an Honours degree in Media and Society Studies (2013) from Midlands State University.She also has a BA general majoring in Politics and International relations from Rhodes University South Africa.Chingwaramusee was born in Mazoe and her parents relocated to Gweru where they have called home since 1989.She is the first born in a family of five. She did her grade 1 to 7 at Stanley Primary. In 2001 to 2006 she did her Form 1 to 6 at Thornhill High School in Gweru.She has worked for several media organisations including ZiFM and New Ziana. She is a part-time media lecturer at one of the local universities.She is the founder of Women in business Coalition Midlands chapter, also currently Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Bidding Committee Midlands Chapter member#MasvingoMirror#