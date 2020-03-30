Masvingo responds positively to Covid 19



Exor Garage, the main bus rank for travellers to South Africa was completely closed this morning with the entrance actually barricaded.

Morris Bishi

Masvingo - Masvingo responded positively to Mnangagwa’s call for a 21-day lockdown to prevent the rapid spread of Covid 19 with streets both in the City Centre and the residential areas almost deserted. All open markets and most shops in the CBD are shut down. All bars are closed and so are hotels.



Flamboyant and Chevron Hotel are completely shut down. At Flamboyant potential guests were not even being allowed to pass through the gates.

However except for Sisk Business Centre in Mucheke, shops in all other suburbs are almost all open although there were virtually no customers.

Police mounted roadblocks at various points along the roads and they demanded proof that those who are travelling are under the designated critical sectors or they have letters to show that they are travelling for valid reasons.



Open but deserted shops at Rujeko A Shopping Centre in Masvingo.

Those who could not prove valid reasons were being turned back at roadblocks.

Few people were at the bus stops waiting for transport that came far in between and many resorted to walking to their different destinations.



All open markets in Masvingo are closed today. Vendors told The Mirror that Police went about ordering informal traders to close shop. The only market that is open are the vegetable stalls at Pangolin.

