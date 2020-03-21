Masvingo Provincial Show dates out





SHANNISE DZOBO

MASVINGO – The 2020 Masvingo Provincial Show dates are out and the provincial premier show is set to be held from 24 to 27 September.

The dates were confirmed by Masvingo Provincial Show Society President, Philip Mauta in an interview with The Mirror.

“We have set the dates for this year’s show although we are yet to come up with the district shows dates yet. This year we expect the show to be bigger than last year and we want to have more than 100 exhibitors this time around,” said Mauta.

Mauta said they have not come up with

He also said they will be guided by the Veterinary Services Department on whether they will be any livestock during the show considering the deadly January disease that has ravaged the country and killed thousands of cattle in the rural areas.

Contacted to give an insight into the matter Dr Ernest Dzimwasha the provincial veterinary officer said if the disease persists there would not be any livestock at the provincial show this year.

“If the January disease continues killing cattle there will be no livestock seen around the grounds but well will keep on assessing the situation as the dates of the show approach,” said Dr Dzimwasha.

the theme for this year’s show as a committee.