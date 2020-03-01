Masvingo launches first tennis league

TATENDA CHIZUSENIOR REPORTERMASVINGO- Masvingo is set to have its first ever tennis league as a means of ensuring that the sport does not die with junior players who have excelled internationally in recent years.Junior tennis players from Masvingo like Thompson Thomu and Tanatswa Tanyongana have won numerous international accolades in recent years and put the city on the map.The league set to be launched on March 7, 2020 will include secondary and tertiary institutions to ensure that all age groups participate and appreciate the sport which is deemed elitist by many.Provincial head of Sports and Recreation Commission Edgar Katapa said they are urging all stakeholders to participate in that league.The event is expected to be graced by resident Minister Ezra Chadzamira.Masvingo tennis board chairperson Munyaradzi Thomu said they have noted that junior players are doing so well to the extent of representing the country while secondary and tertiary institutions have been absent from the spotlight.“As it is, almost all our secondary schools have not been playing tennis, most people regard tennis as a sport for the elite, we want to demystify that. It is my vision to make sure that we have tennis being played at our rural schools where most of the talent lies“To achieve that, we need to have teachers being produced by our institutions of higher learning that have passion for tennis and are able to coach it. We will be utilizing education 5.0”, said Thomu.#MasvingoMirror#