Maggots in Beitbridge streets

ELLEN MLAMBOBEITBRIDGE – Maggots have become common in the streets of Beitbridge and fears of disease outbreak have heightened as sewer bursts abetted by poor drainage during this rain season keeps ponds of dirty water full for long periods.Alarmed residents particularly from Ward 3 posted pics of water and sewerage infested with maggots around their houses and streets.Ward 3 councillor Takavingei Mahachi confirmed the problem and told The Mirror that he and workers from the health department spent a whole day this week attending to the issue of maggots and sewerage. He said that the problem of maggots has been dealt with.Mayor Morgan Ncube said the blockages are caused by residents flushing objects in their toilets.#MasvingoMirror#