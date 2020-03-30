Look out for Mirror Covid 19 daily updates!

The Mirror is with effect from today; March 30, 2020 going to be giving you our valued readers two updates daily on the Covid 19 lockdown declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week. The updates on our website and Facebook will be at 11am and 530pm every day until the end of the lockdown on April 19 2020. Our area of coverage is the Southern Region: Masvingo, Mash East, Midlands, Mat South and Manicaland.

#MasvingoMirror#