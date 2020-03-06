IPEC donates 2 640KW solar panels to Masvingo Old People’s Home





VIMBAI TSAURAYI/SHANNISE DZOBO

MASVINGO - Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) has donated 2 640KW solar panels to Masvingo Old People’s Home to alleviate the institution’s power problems as the nation goes through electricity challenges.

The solar panels which included an assortment of groceries were handed over by IPEC Commissioner Dr Grace Muradzikwa on January 31 this year.

“As IPEC we considered donating a solar panel to Masvingo Old People’s Home because as a country we are facing a lot of challenges with electricity therefore giving them a solar panel would assist them in getting light. You can see that the inmates here of advanced age and their vision has gone down hence the solar lights will go a long way in helping them to see their surroundings,” said Dr Muradzikwa.

Zezai Tawanda known as Mbuya Chivi received the donation on behalf of the institution together with Ward 4 Masvingo Urban Cllr Godfrey Kurauone.

Mbuya Chivi said she was very grateful to IPEC for the timely donations as the home was going through very difficult times due to the economic situation in the country which is not sparing them as donors are dwindling.

Dr Muradzikwa also said her organisation has been going around the country donating to old people’s homes and orphanages that were identified by the Parliamentary Committee on Pensioners and Social Welfare in 2019 where Masvingo Old People’s Home was amongst those in dire need of lighting and food.

Muradzikwa took the opportunity to encourage pensioners to approach their respective pension organisations and enquire about their monies as there is over $32 million which is lying unclaimed at the moment because most beneficiaries are not aware of their existence due to ignorance or when they approached the companies at the material time they were told that there were no funds.























