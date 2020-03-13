High Court nullifies NetOne CEO suspension

MORRIS BISHIHARARE – The High Court has nullified NetOne board’s suspension of its Chief Executive Officer Lazarus Muchenje in a ruling handed down last Tuesday.The board had suspended Muchenje for alleged incompetence and fraud on February 20, 2020.Muchenje approached the High Court challenging the decision by the board arguing that the move to fire him was unlawful and a nullity.During the hearing of the matter before Justice Chirawu-Mugomba on Tuesday, the judge ruled in favour of Muchenje saying the decision to fire the Chief Executive Officer was made by an improperly constituted meeting. The board meeting was attended by Susan Mutangadura, Winston Makamure, Dr Rangarirai Mavhunga, and Paradzai Chakona. Dr Douglas Mamvura who was appointed last year in October is yet to attend any board meeting as he has not been invited.The latest suspension of Muchenje which is the second after another one in 2018 comes at a time when he has turned around the state owned mobile network operator from being a high loss making entity to profitability since his appointment in 2018.#MasvingoMirror#