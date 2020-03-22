Helen McGhie AGM this Saturday

MORRIS BISHIMASVINGO – Helen McGhie Primary School will hold its Annual General Meeting this Saturday where financial reports will be presented as well as elections for a new School Development Committee (SDC).SDC chairperson Tinashe Mutema said all parents received invitation letters from the school for the annual general meeting which will be held at the school on Saturday. He said the main agenda of the meeting is holding of elections for the school parents` committee and these elections will come after presentation of financial reports by management.“We are holding a crucial meeting at the weekend which all parents and guardians should attend, so that we plan the future of our school together. There will be presentation of financial reports and other issues before holding of elections for a new school committee which will work with school management to take the school forward” said Mutema. #MasvingoMirror#