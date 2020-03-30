GZU comes up with affordable sanitiser

From left; GZU Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo, Masvingo Minister of State Ezra Chadzamira and Provincial Medical Director Dr Amadeus Shamu inspecting the sanitizers.

SIMBARASHE MTEMBO

MASVINGO – Science lecturers at the Great Zimbabwe University have put together a concoction of chemicals and produced sanitisers that are ready for use in the local clinics and hospitals.

On the way are face masks that will also be produced by the University in the next few days.

The hand sanitiser which is handy particularly as the threat of a Covid 19 stares Zimbabwe in the face was launched at the GZU main campus in Masvingo by the Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira this morning.

The Sanitiser comprise of ethanol which the University obtained courtesy of Tongaat Hullett, glycerol and hydro peroxide which the University itself procured.

The Sanitiser complies with World Health Organisation standards said dean of Natural Sciences at GZU Dr Chidzoka.

The project was mooted after a shortage of sanitisers and masks swept across hospitals, clinics and pharmacies and production is taking place at the University’s Natural Sciences Laboratories at the main campus.

The University plans to produce more sanitiser which will not be sold but delivered to the PMD for onward distribution to needy areas particularly in the fight against Covid 19. Professor Zvobgo appealed to Government to assist with resources for the project

Some 50 litres of the sanitiser were available at the launch which was also attended by GZU Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo, Provincial Medical Director Amadeus Shamu and Acting Provincial Development Co-ordinator, Fungai Mbetsa.

“These sanitizers have been manufactured with standards set by the World Health Organisation in our labs. Tongaat Hullett donated 600l of ethanol and the sanitizers will be handed to the Minister who will in turn hand them over to the PMD for distribution

We are not selling the sanitizers and do not expect an income, we however urge Government to cover basic costs. Universities should step up and complement each other in the fight against covid-19,” said Prof Zvobgo.

Prof Zvobgo also stated that GZU School of education has begun sewing masks which will also be handed over to the PMD and Minister for distribution.

Dean of Natural Sciences at GZU Dr Edward Chidzoka said sanitizers take at least two days to manufacture in the lab with all the three main components available.

“A team of biologists and chemists led by Dr Isaac Nyambiya who is heading the project have worked tirelessly to ensure that we have the sanitizers. The sanitizers take one and a half days to manufacturer. We are conducting research and manufacturing at our labs,” said Dr Chidzoka.