Gyms safe for now- PMD

SHANNISE DZOBOMASVINGO – Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Amadeus Shamu has said it is safe to continue going to the gym to work out provided that hygiene and precautionary measures as constantly cleaning gym equipment are taken.Dr Shamu stated that although gym and exercising does not reduce one’s chance of contracting the deadly virus, it is important to exercise and stay health.“We are urging gym owners, fitness trainers and attendees to practice good hygiene that is gym equipment should be wiped before and after use, using hand sanitizers or preferably gym gloves and keeping a minimum number of people in the gym at any given time.“Gym surfaces keep the virus for a period of time,” said Dr Shamu.The local sporting arena has also been affected as part of national precautionary measures in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared that there will be no public gatherings until May 15, 2020.Meanwhile ZIFA Eastern Region Division 1 League has been indefinitely postponed while Mucheke Social League board is yet to meet and map the way forward.#MasvingoMirror#