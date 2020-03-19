Gutu businessman snubs EMA on wetland

TATENDA CHIZUSENIOR REPORTERGUTU – A Gutu businessman has defied the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and continues to build a service station on a stand that is in a wetland.The wetland was allocated to two fuel service stations and stand 3649 which is already under construction belongs to Brighton Mukandiwa and the other one is owned by Sinfield Service Station in Munhende.Masvingo EMA provincial manager, Milton Muusha confirmed to The Mirror that the place is a wetland and that the authority has ordered Mukandiwa to stop construction work at the site forthwith.Gutu RDC CEO Alexandra Mtembwa confirmed that Mukandiwa has no certificate of compliance from EMA to build on the stand.However despite the order, Gutu Residents and Rate Payers Association (GRRPA) chairperson Lloyd Mufudze, said that Mukandiwa is continuing with the construction work and this prompted his organisation to write a protest letter delivered to Gutu RDC chief executive officer Alexandra Mtembwa on Monday last week.“We received complaints concerning construction work at this site and we have taken action. We have ordered that construction be stopped forthwith. It is illegal for anyone to build in a wetland,” said Muusha.Mukandiwa said he was not involved in the building of the service station and added that he is working on other projects as the number of service stations in `Gutu is already high.#MasvingoMirror#