Former students buy Jojo tank for Mount Selinda High

CORRESPONDENTCHIPINGE - Former Mount Selinda High School students, particularly the Class of 1985 to 1988 has pooled resources together and bought a Jojo tank for their former school.This follows the damage to the old tank which fell after heavy rains.Mt Selinda head, Phineas Mundeta was full of praise for the Class of 85-88 describing it as an all-weather friend that has always supported the school materially and financially.“In 2018, they bought white boards, markers and erasers to provide virtual classrooms for our students.‘‘This group of students believes that Mount Selinda must rise to become the best in Manicaland.’’said MundetaSome luminaries in the group include Professor Fortune Sibanda who is the chairman, his Deputy Emmanuel Dube, Nhamo Mafemba, Gladys Mazhambe and Praise Nduku.There is a new chairman Ashirai Mawere whose mission is to start a Mt Selinda Old Students Association.Some of the luminaries of Mount Selinda High School include the current Chief Executive Officer of CBZ, Dr Blessing Mudavanhu.#MasvingoMirror#