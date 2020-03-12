Former Rujeko Primary School head dies

TAWANDA HOMBAMASVINGO –Philip Hlatini who headed Rujeko Primary School from 2007 to 2013 has died.He was the head at Chikarudzo in Masvingo Rural at the time of his death. He was 63.His daughter Esther confirmed the death and said her father was pronounced dead upon arrival at Makurira Memorial Clinic after collapsing in his bedroom at his Rujeko B home in Masvingo last week on Sunday.“I can confirm the death of my father who died upon admission at Makurira Memorial Clinic on Sunday night. He collapsed in his bedroom. Death has robbed our father from us. He was a loving man who stood for his family. We never expected it, his death got us by surprise. We wish Sipambi to rest in peace,” said Esther.Hlatini was born in a family of 9 children in Chibi, Masvingo Province. He went to Zifuzi Primary in the same district before doing his secondary education at Pamushana High School from 1972 to 1975.From 1977 to 1980 he went to Mkoba Teachers College for a teacher training course before enrolling for a BA in Education Degree with Zimbabwe Open University.He was a teacher at Mapaike School in 1981, in Chivi before being promoted to be headmaster at Matihwa Primary School. He went to Madzivire Primary before being transferred to Rujeko in 2007 where he was head until 2013. He was then transferred to Chikarudzo Primary school where he was currently the head.At the height of his career he was NAPH provincial chairperson for 8 yearsHe is survived by his wife Ruramai who is a Lecturer at Morgenster Teachers’ College, 5 children and 7 great children.He was laid to rest at Sikato Village under Chief Nemamwa on Wednesday last week.#MasvingoMirror#