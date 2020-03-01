Former Masvingo Deputy Mayor dies

MELINDA TAGWIREIMASVINGO – Hamadziripi Johnston Mamutse (76), a former Masvingo Deputy mayor has died.Mamutse who was diagnosed with a heart problem in 2018 died at the West End Clinic in Harare on Sunday. His health problem was worsened by a fracture he suffered on his left leg in January this year and had to go for an operation on Thursday last week.Mamutse who is also the former school head of Christian College in Mucheke died four days after the operation. Mourners are gathered at number 10162 Lundi Star Rhodene and burial will take place at Pioneer Cemetary on Sunday.Sithembile Mamutse, the deceased’s daughter confirmed the death in an interview with The Mirror.Mamutse was one of the black Deputy Mayor of Masvingo and served in that capacity from 1994 to 1999.He joined council in 2001 after being elected councillor and in he rose to become deputy mayor.Masvingo Mayor Collen Maboke said Mamutse was a dedicated leader who promoted sports and helped council in acquiring its 75 seater bus.Mamutse who was born in August 1944 at Mashoko Mission in Bikita. He did his secondary education at Dadaya High School and proceeded to the USA where from 1974 to 1980 he did a degree in Education at Northern Kentucky University and then a Masters in education administration at Xavier University Cincinnati Ohio.He taught at Mashoko Mission upon his return to Zimbabwe before being appointed head at Masvingo Christian College from 1981-2008.He is survived by his wife Esther Irene Mamutse, 12 children, 17 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.#MasvingoMirror#