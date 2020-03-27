Fake Pangolin CIO beds three married women

Here is a brave man when I say brave man I really mean brave man anoridza ngoma nesanhu kana kuti demo or bheura. Anonwa hwahwa akagara pamuseve. This boy can lie that he is the one driving the Minister these days and he has supermarkets all over the province, kuti ahwine mababy. Unovhundutsa vanhuka, vanhu vanovhundukaka.Kupfeka condom kumeso kuti uite zvibhakera ne corona kkkk wakaoma. Kuti 1, kuti 2, kuti 3 woda kutopedza location yese kkkk. Asi wakambo sevenza basa mufana unenharo. You were now in overdrive and naturally you crashed after pressing the wrong button.HOTH is angered by this young man! Shuwa unganyepa kuti urimu Cnumber pedzezvo you steal mango from your neighbours, these are not wild fruits my youngman unongoti mateya anokwana bhazi.The youngman HOTH is hothing is from Pangolin mumusha mukuruwe Mucheke in the ancient city. Munomuziva mhani, uyu asinga bvise jezi re Liverpool nema jeans mhani, ndivovanoita team itadze kutora mukombe in time mhani. He is short, anogara pa durahall mhani anozviti mu Cnumber from the President’s office, kuda zvinhu asekuru. He is always patronizing Chiwororo Bar, manje zvaavhagwa, you drink from your father’s house mfana. Unongoti katumbu kemasese, kunge mukadzi ane chimimba mutekwe.Nyasire yemunhu, you pretend to be quite for nothing, nincompoop. Let’s shorten his name to Toffy, Teffy, Tuffy, temfy hamenoikoko. So Toffy went around pangolin achiti ndewe pablackgate, zvivindi, using a razor blade to wipe your back, mfana. HOTH is joining hands nevamwe encouraging vanhukuti stay safe, practice good hygiene iwe wodakusiya mazino ku gate ne Harare chokwadi kkkk. Farira upenyu, practice hygiene Nemiwo corona inoda hygiene.So Toffy approached muriwowa Sir ndini ndoga ndine mvumo yekuti Sir Vannie, vamwe vose munoti Vee wekuimba na Dr Tawanda Dumalana. So mukoma comes kudanga on weekends from tutoring. Shuwa munhu awuya kunorima munda wake owana badza reumwe rakadambuka rasiiwa mu territory make kkkkk.So Toffy went to Sir vee’s wife kashort base aka kakabva katoendeswa kumusha kwakakabva on Sunday zve, katsvuku who used to brag that she sleeps with Cnumber, izvo tsolaz zvaro, imposter zvayo.Toffy negotiated for the forbidden fruit, kuguta zvakunoitasoo...wosiya coco re banana rako mumba chokwadi? V11.Zvino ne social media iyi, nyaya inofambazve, chi shortbase chakambozipirwa kusiya mwana aripanze kusvikana 1 asikana. Anyway nyaya yakatsviriridza pabhawa and this gunners wepa Brigade took pics of Toffy after becoming suspicious and showed vana mukoma from the black gate and they said hatina munhu wakadaro, ipapo midzimu yakadambura mbereko. The pic was taken to Harare but he was not in the database as well.Mukomana akarakashwa senyoka yapinda mumba mune madzimaoga. Kunge Liverpool yairohwa ne ATM. After the black gate guys were done with him they took him to Harare for another nice round of thorough beating akashandigwa semunhu ayenda kwaMagaya. AGUMA 11 iye Magaya kunyarara vanhu vachipera neKonora Seiko, like a visitor who messed the bed kuti zii zvako uchidya idzo dze anointing oil.Apa you roughed up your best Dhafu the one you drink Cranco with all the time, by fishing in his pond, asi hauna kutsengegwa urimwana mudiki.Now you are the laughing stock of the small community kunge Drama raVharazipi vanhu vachingo pwatika. Special Class.#MasvingoMirror#