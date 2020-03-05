Econet fails to deliver Idai victims houses

ELLEN MLAMBOCHIPINGE – Econet, the country’s biggest mobile network service provider has failed to deliver 500 houses it promised Cyclone Idai victims in Chimanimani thereby leaving the 214 families living in tents and at the mercy of rains and cold.A senior Government official told The Mirror in an exclusive interview that the undertaking by Econet saw Government diverting funds it could have used on building the houses to the construction of roads instead.Edgars Sevenza, Manicaland Provincial Development Coordinator said the lack of houses at the site at Nedziwa Growth Point where the victims are supposed to be moved to has seen relocation being delayed.He said that government could not build the houses because the matter was discussed at national level and Econet failed to build the houses.Sevenza however, said that Government has since secured prefab timber for construction of the houses and families will therefore be moved this month.Sevenza said Econet had undertaken to build 500 houses at Nedziwa Growth Point and this would house 214 households who were affected by the Cyclone. The remainder of the houses were going to be given to residents whose homes are sitting on dangerous grounds.There are four camp sites for Cyclone Idai victims; Garikai with 83 households, Nyamatanda 30 and Arboretum 58. The fourth is Kopa settlement with 43 but it is informal and does not get support from partners.The Minister of State for Manicaland Province, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba said the victims will receive medium sized urban stands allocated by Chimanimani RDC.#MasvingoMirror#