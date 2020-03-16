Drunk workers a problem at Chipinge Town Council

Oscar Chirombo.

ELLEN MLAMBOCHIPINGE – Coming to work drunk is a problem at Chipinge Town Council and two workers received final written warnings after going through disciplinary hearings in 2019.Three other workers received written warnings for various offences including abuse of council property. This was disclosed during a full council meeting at the local authority’s boardroom last week.Sydney Mgido, employed as a security came to work drunk, was warned and transferred to the refuse department.Castrol Fidell Mambo, the chief security officer who was drunk on duty and used abusive language was dismissed.Oscar Chirombo, a road technician misused a council tipper to ferry 9 cubic metres of sand for personal business was given a final written warning.Lawrence Mbamba, an officer was charged for being absent from work, neglect of duty and was given final written warning and dismissed.Patience Mhlanga prejudiced council and 45 days of her maternity leave was not paid.#MasvingoMirror#