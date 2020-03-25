Diaspora (USA) donates 333 computers to Zaka

MORRIS BISHIZAKA – Big Family Inc, a charity organisation headed by a Zimbabwean in the United States of America has donated 333 desktop computers to schools in Zaka, Chiredzi and Zvishavane.The computers which arrived in the country on February 23,2020 were stored at Zaka High before their distribution to schools including Zivavose Secondary 35, Chimedza Primary 20, Dzoro High 25, Rudhanda High 15, Vhudzi Primary 15, Chimbwembwe Secondary 5, St Joseph Tongoona High 15, Svuure Secondary 10, Bani Primary in Hippo Valley 10, Danga Primary and Wasima Secondary schools in Zvishavane received 10 computers each.Farirai Berejena, the founder of Big Family Inc confirmed the development in an interview with The Mirror and said that his organisation work to improve communities through support for development of information and communication technology in schools.Berejena who comes from Zaka said he only started using a computer after going to the USA at the age of 26.Zaka District Schools Inspector, Samson Chidzurira confirmed the consignment and said Big Family is a bonafide charity organisation run by “sons of Zaka” and they have track record of working well with school heads which spans several years in the area.“I founded the organisation A Big Family Inc in 2013 in USA and registered it here as a trust and we have continuous programs that will make sure that all kids in rural schools in Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole have access to a computer that will be connected to e-learning platforms so that they interact with each other globally” said Berejena.A representative of the organisation in Zimbabwe, Victor Tarirai said over 55% of the schools in Zaka have benefited from the project.#MasvingoMirror#