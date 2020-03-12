Cyclone Idai victims living in leaking tents

ELLEN MLAMBOCHIMANIMANI - Cyclone Idai victims who are still living in tents after a private sector company withdrew from a deal with Government to build them houses have complained that the tents are now ‘furiously’ leaking thereby exposing them to the vagaries of weather and health risks.Speaking in interviews with The Mirror recently, the victims pleaded with Government to immediately relocate them to the new site at Nedziwa where decent accommodation is supposed to be built for them.The victims who number 214 and spoke on condition of anonymity said the tents which they stayed in for almost a year now are old and water goes through them soaking their clothes and blankets.“These tents have outlived their life span and they are exposing us and our children to the vagaries of the weather,” said a victim.They complained that the tents do not have floors and water seeps up from the ground when it is raining.The toilets were also full until WASH recently came and attended to the problem. However, the victims complained that there were still too many people sharing toilets with 20 people per unit.Efforts by The Mirror to get a comment from the company that promised to build 500 houses for the victims but later withdrew the offer were fruitless.Manicaland Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Edgars Seenza said WASH is contributing towards hygiene in the camp and recently attended to the toilet problem.Some 633 stands will be created at the site where the victims are going to be relocated and the settlement is urban and therefore servicing of the land will have to take place first.There are four camp sites where the victims are staying; Garikai which is the biggest with 83 households, Nyamatanda with about 30 households and Arboretum with about 58 households. The fourth camp site is Kopa and has 43 households but it is an informal site which did not get support from partners.Victims have been staying in the tents since May 6 last year."There is bare soil on the ground in these tents. Water seeps into the tents from the ground when there are rains.“Support has also dwindled. A lot of the things that we used to receive have either been reduced or removed completely,” said one of the victims.#MasvingoMirror#