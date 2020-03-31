Covid 19: US$ tumbles against Bond

Mirror Reporter

Masvingo – The US$1 has tumbled against the $RTGS from a peak of US$1 to RTGS$45 last week to US$1 to RTGS$29 in the streets of Masvingo this morning.

The rate is for Ecocash.

The rate for cash also tumbled from a peak of US$1 to RTGS$35 to US$1 to RTGS$25.

A prominent dealer in Masvingo who cannot be named said the fall is due to the RTGS$ float that has dried up because of the closure of the banks.