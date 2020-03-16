Cop's wife produces panty to prove rape by hubby

BIANCA MUGWAGWAMVUMA – An allegedly abused Mvuma woman had to produce her torn panty in court to prove that her husband, a Police officer at Chivhu was in the habit of raping her.Agfa Madhume (33) who is married to Godfrey Madhume (40) showed Chivhu Magistrate Sam Chitumwa of Chivhu the panty during trial on Monday.Agfa told the court that she refused intercourse with Godfrey after she discovered that her husband had an illicit affair with Chipo Chibaya. Godfrey then allegedly harassed, assaulted and tore her panty as he tried to remove it so that they could have sex.Agfa also told the court that her husband was an abusive man who was in the habit of assaulting her. She produced a blood stained jersey and said that two of her teeth are supposed to be removed because of the violence meted on her by her husband.She claimed US$240 to replace the teeth and US$500 for the pain she suffered.Godfrey denied the allegations and told Magistrate Chitumwa that the torn panty had nothing to do with rape. He said that the two had a fight with Agfa trying to force Godfrey out of the house and that is when Agfa injured her teeth.Magistrate Chitumwa ordered Godfrey to pay Agfa $3758 for the costs she incurred.#MasvingoMirror#