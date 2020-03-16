Contracted builders steal from students at Dewure

TATENDA CHIZUSENIOR REPORTERGUTU – Builders contracted to do some work at Dewure High, one of the biggest boarding schools in Gutu have been arrested after they allegedly stole goods including blankets that belonged to students.The goods were stolen from the hostels.The four builders who are employed by Mazon Construction in Mpandawana appeared before magistrate Manhlenkosi Ndlovu in Gutu on Monday.They are Robert Nhidza (24) of Maswera Village under Chief Magombedze, Robert Nesongano (24) from Maswera Village under Chief Magombedze, Gift Mlambo (25) of Munhefi Village under Chief Chimombe, Willard Marisa (34) of Maswera Village under Chief Magombedze.They were tasked to plaster a classroom block at Dewure.The State says between February 4 and 29, 2020, the four allegedly stole blankets from the washing line, school uniforms, satchels and soaps from the dormitories.The four were found in possession of the goods which were positively identified by the owners.Sources said the matter came to light when the students saw the four accused allegedly stealing from the dormitories and informed the school administration leading to the recovery of the stolen property#MasvingoMirror#