Chipinge whiz kid appeals for assistance

ELLEN MLAMBOCHIPINGE- Wisdom Marore who got 18 points with an A in Pure Mathematics, A in Statistics, B in Chemistry and a B in Physics is appealing for assistance with fees to go to University.Wisdom wants to pursue studies in Architectural Science, Electrical Engineering or Aeronautical but his mother Bridget Marore who is a single parent and a Police officer with the Zimbabwe Republic Police cannot afford the fees.Wisdom was one of the best students at St Augustine.Marore told The Mirror that she cannot afford the fees as she has two other children in school and one of them is studying Chemistry at the University while another one will be writing O levels this year and going to school at Clear Water Secondary in Chipinge.“I must pay fees for the boy who is starting his semester at University this February and then I pay school fees and exam fees for the boy who is doing O Level. Now I must find fees for Wisdom who needs to go to University any time,” said MaroreShe said that there was really danger that Wisdom may not find money to go to school.Bridget Marore can be contacted on 0772 521 746.#MasvingoMirror#