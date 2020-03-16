Chipinge Town Council chair gives up on errant son

ELLEN MLAMBOCHIPINGE - Chipinge Town Council chairperson Zivanai Nyakuchena has approached the local courts for an order to have his son evicted from home.Nyakuchena says in his application that his son is a bad apple at home who is influencing other children to behave badly. He says his son Kumbira (20) is stubborn, does not respect him and has an undesirable character.He wants the son kicked out the family’s Gaza E house and added that he had to approach the courts because family efforts to correct the boy have failed.The matter was supposed to be heard last Wednesday but the case could not go on after the father failed to turn up.The boy allegedly transferred himself from Gaza High to Oasis Private College without the consent of the father.#MasvingoMirror#