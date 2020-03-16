Career guidance for Buhera schools

DUMISANI CHAUKEBUHERA - 26 schools both primary and secondary turned up at Nerutanga High School last Friday for a Career's Guidance Day organised by the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.The Career's Guidance whose theme was Transition to Employment: Career guidance for youth and job creation, saw 14 companies and organisations turning up to assist students with information on different careers.Buhera Acting District Schools Inspector Mutsigiri said it is important to help students to realize their full potential by gaining access to productive employment.She also encouraged organisations and companies to continue creating career awareness and encouraged students to venture into productive sectors of the economy."The energy, skills and aspirations of young people are invaluable assets to our country and we cannot afford to ignore them. Helping young people to realize their full potential by gaining access to productive employment is therefore crucial,"I therefore call upon all government departments, non-government and private organisations to continue this commendable and indispensable role of creating career awareness and encouraging our youths to venture into productive sectors of the economy for enhanced income generation," said Mutsigiri.Nerutanga High School Headmaster Hoods Zimuto thanked exhibitors for attending the event and for equipping the students with career knowledge and skills.Exhibitors who attended the event include Reformed Church University (RCU), Mutare Polytechnic, Mutare Teacher's College, Buhera Vocational Training Centre, Environmental Management Agency (EMA), National Social Security Authority (NSSA), Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), Mutare Fire Rescuing Services among others.#MasvingoMirror#